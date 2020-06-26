Makenzie Rian Mayhew
Makenzie Rian Mayhew, 18, of Norfolk, VA, left this earth to spread her wings and fly free on June 11, 2020. How does one become a butterfly? You must want to fly so much that you are willing to give up being a caterpillar.

Born in Norfolk, Kenzie loved art, music, nature and all animals, especially turtles and butterflies. She had an infectious smile and laugh. She will be remembered for the kind and good hearted person she was. She is very special and will be forever in our hearts.

She leaves to mourn her loss: her parents, Judi and Tommy Mayhew; sister and best friend, Katie Mayhew; two brothers, Joshua and Nicholas Bowman, all of Norfolk; maternal grandparents, Pat and Barbara Knowles of Meadows of Dan, VA; paternal grandparents, Thomas L. Mayhew, Jr., of Norfolk and Karen Webb of Portsmouth; special person, David Molaison of Norfolk; beloved fur friends, Zoey, Manny, and Mr. Wilson; and her extended family.

A Celebration of Kenzie's Life will be held at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to CHKD Lighting the Way for Mental Health. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
She was always a ray of sunshine in a dark dark world>‹
Brendan Shea
Friend
June 25, 2020
E are so sorry to hear about the passing of makenzie. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. God bless, cheri, floyd, Isabella and jacob McVay
Cheri mcvay
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Crystal Blair
June 25, 2020
She had a smile that made you smile back!
Kristina
June 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marsha Holmes
Friend
June 24, 2020
Garden of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Scott Eckenrode
