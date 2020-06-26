Makenzie Rian Mayhew, 18, of Norfolk, VA, left this earth to spread her wings and fly free on June 11, 2020. How does one become a butterfly? You must want to fly so much that you are willing to give up being a caterpillar.Born in Norfolk, Kenzie loved art, music, nature and all animals, especially turtles and butterflies. She had an infectious smile and laugh. She will be remembered for the kind and good hearted person she was. She is very special and will be forever in our hearts.She leaves to mourn her loss: her parents, Judi and Tommy Mayhew; sister and best friend, Katie Mayhew; two brothers, Joshua and Nicholas Bowman, all of Norfolk; maternal grandparents, Pat and Barbara Knowles of Meadows of Dan, VA; paternal grandparents, Thomas L. Mayhew, Jr., of Norfolk and Karen Webb of Portsmouth; special person, David Molaison of Norfolk; beloved fur friends, Zoey, Manny, and Mr. Wilson; and her extended family.A Celebration of Kenzie's Life will be held at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to CHKD Lighting the Way for Mental Health. Condolences may be offered to the family at: