Malcolm E. Vaughan Sr.

Malcolm E. Vaughan Sr. Obituary
Malcolm Eugene Vaughan, Sr. passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 20th. He was 69 years old, and a resident of Chesapeake, VA for over 40 years.

He retired from International Longshoremen's Association in Norfolk, VA in 2002. Malcolm E. Vaughn, Sr. was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a great storyteller, business man, handyman, and mechanic. His infectious laugh, smile, and character made him the star of any room. He will always be remembered and loved by all of his immediate family, Longshoremen family, and friends.

He is survived by his three children: Ternia, Malcolm Jr., and Renee. He has two grandchildren and one great grandchild and other family members in the greater Virginia Tidewater area.

All donations, cards or gifts of love should be sent to : PO BOX 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 In care of Malcolm E. Vaughan, Sr. and Family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
