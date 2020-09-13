1/
Malcolm Thomas Cofer
1943 - 2020
Malcolm Thomas Cofer, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas Linwood Cofer and Pauline Johnson Cofer. "Mac" was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Powell Cofer, his son, Thomas Edward Cofer, and his sister, Alice Ruth Cofer. He is survived by his sister in law Willa S. Powell, of Smithfield and now Charlottesville, and a host of cousins from his native Surry County and around Tidewater. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Thomas E. Cofer Memorial Charitable Trust, c/o Beale and Curran, 1801 S. Church St., Suite 7, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Old Brick Church Cemetery
September 10, 2020
We first met Mac & Edna in NOVA in 1973 when he was a District Director of the Virginia Jaycees and Edna was expecting their son. We always enjoyed being with them at various Jaycee functions throughout the years, and were thrilled to visit with Mac in May 2019 at the VA JCI Senate 50th Anniversary. Mac and Edna were good people, and we’re so glad to have known them.
Dan & Elizabeth Benka
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
September 9, 2020
Mac and Edna were our friends from the first state meetings of the Virginia Jaycees. We attended many state and National meetings together. Together we founded the Corps of Virginia Gentleman which was more than a social organization. Its main purpose was to raise funds for the Camp of Virginia Jaycees, a summer camp for children with disabilities. Mac was a driving force to aid in raising those funds, including the initial campaigns of selling jars of Apple Butter door to door. He will always be remembered as a gentleman and for looking after me, the one time in my life, I imbibed too much.
David Ingram
Friend
September 9, 2020
Mac was a great man. He was a valued friend and advisor, working with us over the years. He and Edna endured more than any parent should and yet moved on with great courage. We always loved to see that great smile coming through our door. God Bless, he has been a good and faithful servant to all.
Parker & Melissa Darden
Friend
September 7, 2020
This is the family home farm that Mac affectionately called &quot;The Farm.&quot; We'll miss him dearly especially cutting grass and our conversations on Wednesdays.
Mac Berryman
Friend
September 6, 2020
Peggy Clements
Friend
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about Malcolm's passing. My Mother and I worked with him at Smithfield Packing for several years. Praying God will give the family and friends the peace, comfort , & strength only HE can.
Shirley Matthews Dunn
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Always love to talk with Mac, when we saw him. Mac's family will be in my throughs & Prayers. Jackie Epps Diggs
Jackie Diggs
Friend
