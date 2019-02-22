Mallory Wayne (Buck) Lawrence of Decatur, GA died Monday morning, February 18, 2019, at his home of late stage dementia. He was 79.Buck, a native of Portsmouth, VA was the son of the late Raymond Johnson Lawrence and Gertrude Moore Lawrence. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received a BS in Biology from Frederick College in Portsmouth. He served his country in the US Air Force, and retired from the US Food and Drug Administration as a Supervisory Consumer Safety Officer. In his earlier years, he was an avid member of the Atlanta Tennis Lawn Association. He also immensely enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing the tastes and sounds of many different cultures.He is survived by his wife Sandra Calhoun Lawrence and 5 children Timothy Lawrence (Judy), Jennifer Lawrence, Parrish Lawrence, Brittany Lawrence, and Zachary Lawrence; and one grandchild, Penny Lawrence. Also surviving are a brother Raymond J Lawrence Jr, (Ruth), Santa Clara, CA; and two sisters Judith Lawrence Mitchell, Bristol, VA; and Claire Lawrence Heflin, Portsmouth, VA along with many nieces and nephews.A funeral service for Buck will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons with Rev. Larry Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary