Maltire "Mal" Nick O'Neal, Jr, 75, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 of a massive heart attack, doing what he loved, playing golf. After teeing off on the second hole of Virginia Beach National, God called him home. Born in Suffolk, Mal attended Maury High School in Norfolk. After graduation, Mal married his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Long) O'Neal, his wife of 54 years. Mal was very social with an outgoing personality, leading to a career in sales spanning over 50 years. He lived life like a sales line, "But wait, there's more!" all the while raising a family in Virginia Beach. Stories can be told of his holes-in-one, yes more than one, of the memories made on family vacations, of bowling leagues, softball games, card night, sudoku puzzles, shag dancing and singing in the church choir. Where there is humor, compassion, integrity, fellowship and family, you will find a story to tell of him. Mal's real legacy, aside from all the stories and antics, are those he is leaving behind; Wife, and best friend, Nancy; daughter Jennifer Goff and her husband Jed of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; son Maltire Nick O'Neal, III and his wife Jen of Haddam, CT; four grandchildren Molly, Evan, Reed and Ryder; his brother Don O'Neal and his wife Cary of Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Lutheran Church Building Fund. A service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, Virginia Beach on Wednesday, December 9, at 11am. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com