Malvin E. "Sonny" Moore died on July 3, 2020 at his home in Newport News, sung into heaven surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1930 in Eastville, VA and the Shore remained in his blood all his life. In his early years the church and scouting were a major influence in his life. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and supported Scouting throughout his life. He came across the Bay to Newport News at the age of 17 and began work at NNS&DDC. He graduated from the Apprentice School and enjoyed a successful career of 44 years retiring as a Section Manager in Hull Design.



He married the love of his life, Nancy Joyce Fogle, September 1, 1951; they would have celebrated 69 wonderful years this September. He was pre-deceased by his parents Virgie Moore and Malvin Moore, sister and brother-in-law Joyce Ann Heath and Robert Melvin "Tick" Heath, and nephew Bobby Heath. He is survived by his sister Mary Lena Mears (Wayne), and two children, the Hon. Richard E. Moore (Nancy) of Charlottesville and Virginia M. Greene (George) of Richmond, and five devoted grandchildren Elizabeth, Taylor (Alycia), Claire, Tony (Tilly), and Jessica (Andrew), and six great grandchildren. His life was defined by his faith and his love of family and friends. He was present for all of his children's and grandchildren's activities from scouting, to sports (often coaching), concerts and school events. His love for the water included fishing, water skiing, and body surfing, and he fulfilled his dream of living on the water by residing on the Warwick River in Denbigh, and building a cottage near the ocean in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Many wonderful memories were made by both family and friends in both locations.



He was a lifelong member at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, was involved in the Transportation Masonic Lodge, and was active in the Apprentice Alumni Association and the Progressive Club. He was a volunteer with the Stephen Ministry and Hospice.



Special thanks to Visiting Angels, Personal Touch Hospice and Bayada Home Health Care for the excellent care he received. Arrangements are being made with Peninsula Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chestnut Memorial UMC (1024 Harpersville Rd. Newport News, VA 23601) or Riverside Hospice Foundation (12420 Warwick Blvd. #6E Newport News, VA 23606).



