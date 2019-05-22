The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Malvin Scott
On the morning of Sunday, May 19, 2019, Malvin Gordon Scott III, surrounded by his loving family went to be with the Lord. He has been a native of Virginia Beach for the better part of his life. He most enjoyed spending his time with his family, at the beach, golfing, and pursuing his passion for art. Malvin is a member of Haygood United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Myra; his son Mal; future daughter-in-law, Leah; granddaughters, Emma and Alyssa; and sister, Lynne Sutton. A celebration of Malvin's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 pm, at Haygood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in his name to Haygood United Methodist Church or to the Bayside High School Art Department. Art was always Malvin's passion and source of therapy and wished to cultivate the same love for art to younger generations as well as provide an understanding of the power of art therapy.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
