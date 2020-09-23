CARROLLTON - Mamie Johnston Edwards, 90, a former longtime resident of the 2500 block of Lakewood Lane in Chesapeake, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1930 in Powell, Texas to the late Jessie and Clara Johnston. Mamie worked as a boarder for Vanette Hosiery in Texas and also for Suffolk Sewing Mill in Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Weaver B. Edwards.
Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Carol Belcher and her husband Rhett, Jeannie Nichols-Glazebrook and her husband Nickolas and Lynn Stocks and husband Linwood; two sons, David W. Nichols, Sr. and his wife Linda and Charles R. Nichols II and wife Ann; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Rosewood Memorial Gardens, VA Beach. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel on Wednesday from 5 - 7 PM.
