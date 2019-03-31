|
SUFFOLK- M. Janet Lamm, 68, passed away March 30, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1950 to the late Joseph T. Lamm, Sr. and Edna Harrison Lamm. Janet was a member of the Church of St. Therese. She is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Dushatinski; daughter, Jennifer Davenport; step daughter, Tennille Parsons; sisters, Cynthia Diane Ferranto and Debi Saunders; brother, Joseph T. Lamm; and grandchildren, Emma Davenport, Anna Parsons and Gabbie Parsons. A funeral service will be conducted April 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA or Rescue Shelter of your choosing. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019