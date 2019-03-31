The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Lamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Janet Lamm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mamie Janet Lamm Obituary
SUFFOLK- M. Janet Lamm, 68, passed away March 30, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1950 to the late Joseph T. Lamm, Sr. and Edna Harrison Lamm. Janet was a member of the Church of St. Therese. She is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Dushatinski; daughter, Jennifer Davenport; step daughter, Tennille Parsons; sisters, Cynthia Diane Ferranto and Debi Saunders; brother, Joseph T. Lamm; and grandchildren, Emma Davenport, Anna Parsons and Gabbie Parsons. A funeral service will be conducted April 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA or Rescue Shelter of your choosing. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now