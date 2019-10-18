|
Mamie L. Moore of Portsmouth passed away on October 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Marnisha Moore, Aurelia Love, Vernadette Reed (Gerald) and Devon Moore; sons, Edward Gay (Jean), Walter Moore and Richard Moore (Lucille); three sisters, Doris Reynolds, Joyce Skeeter and Brenda Carter; and a brother, William Skeeter. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mamie was predeceased by 2 daughters, Sandra Johnson and Gloria Moore; and a son, Kenneth Moore.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am followed by a celebration of life at 11am at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy. N, Chesapeake, VA. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019