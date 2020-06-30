Mamie Louise Goode-Rodgers
Mamie Louise Goode-Rodgers, 95, was called to glory on June 19, 2020. She was born in Dinwiddie County, on October 31, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Deacon Jeff Goode of Norfolk, Virginia and the late Sarah Ella Bland of Dinwiddie County, Petersburg, VA. She was a lifelong member of Third Baptist Church since the age of eleven under the late Dr. B.W. Dancey. She attended I.C. Norcom High School and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Scottish Rite Mason. She was employed at Star Band Co., Circle Restaurant in Portsmouth in the early 70's. After working from 1978 to 1994 she retired as a food service worker at Norfolk State University. Inspired to work and help others, she worked at the Town and Country Daycare School for 24 years before retiring once again. She leaves to cherish her memory, Debora Smith (Scott), Elvine A. Brown; goddaughters, Arnetta Brown, Jane Finney, Linda M. Blackwell and Roslin Jenkins; 30 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 30, 2020.
