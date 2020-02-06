The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
Mamie Roberta Spence


1924 - 2020
Mamie Roberta Spence Obituary
Mamie Roberta Spence ("Nana Sue"), born on March 9, 1924, transitioned peacefully in the home of her devoted daughter JoAnn Dixon on January 31, 2020. Mamie " Sue" was the senior Mother of Center of Love COGIC, and will be remembered for her compassion, kindness, and generosity. She was predeceased by her husband, one son, two daughters, and five grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory one son, Willie R. Spence, Jr.(Patricia); two daughters, Mamie Stone and JoAnn Dixon (Noel); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a surplus of family and friends.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel of Hale Funeral Home. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020
