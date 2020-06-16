Mamie S. Jenkins
Mamie S. Jenkins of Leafwood Road, Suffolk, VA departed this life on June 12th. The Como, NC native was born on May 10, 1934. Mamie was employed as a teacher with the STOP organization for many years. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel P. Jenkins. She is survived by one son, Samuel P. Jenkins, Jr. (Lenore); two daughters, Regina Jenkins, M. Lenora Jackson (Daniel); eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many other relatives.

The service for Mrs. Jenkins will be private, however a viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 during the following times: immediate family viewing- 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM; public viewing 1:00 to 6:00 PM. You are invited to view the service on Thursday at 11:00 AM via this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1395948

A service with dignity by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 16, 2020.
