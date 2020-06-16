Mamie S. Jenkins of Leafwood Road, Suffolk, VA departed this life on June 12th. The Como, NC native was born on May 10, 1934. Mamie was employed as a teacher with the STOP organization for many years. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel P. Jenkins. She is survived by one son, Samuel P. Jenkins, Jr. (Lenore); two daughters, Regina Jenkins, M. Lenora Jackson (Daniel); eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many other relatives.
The service for Mrs. Jenkins will be private, however a viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 during the following times: immediate family viewing- 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM; public viewing 1:00 to 6:00 PM. You are invited to view the service on Thursday at 11:00 AM via this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1395948
A service with dignity by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 16, 2020.