Manuel Corcuera Marquez of Virginia Beach died at the age of 74 early in the morning, April 30, 2020, in the comfort and company of his family at the home of his long-time partner and friend, Jeanie Wendt.
A native of the Philippines, Manny was born in Los Banos, Laguna on August 6, 1945. At the age of 22, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After several assignments both in the U.S. and abroad, he settled with his family in Virginia Beach taking up supply and accounting duties with various squadrons and departments out of NAS Oceana and Naval Station Norfolk. He served diligently and honorably for 30 years, rising to the rank of master chief petty officer, at one point holding the position of command master chief with VAW-126 (SEAHAWKS).
He was an avid tennis player and spent innumerable days playing and socializing with his friends at the tennis courts at JEB Little Creek. He also enjoyed travel and frequently visited his children and grandchildren in New England and California.
Along with Ms. Wendt and her family, he is survived by his three children, Ramon (Meghan) Marquez, Christina (Christopher) Hale, and Diana (Joshua) Peters. He was notably very fond of his six grandchildren: Graciela (13), Colette (13), Mateo (11), Adrian (8), Malcolm (5), and Leander (3).
Due to precautions taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, a celebration of his life and legacy will have to be delayed. If you would like to be updated directly regarding any events in his honor, please send a message to rrmalias-mcm@yahoo.com. To offer online condolences to the family and locate updated service information, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
A native of the Philippines, Manny was born in Los Banos, Laguna on August 6, 1945. At the age of 22, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After several assignments both in the U.S. and abroad, he settled with his family in Virginia Beach taking up supply and accounting duties with various squadrons and departments out of NAS Oceana and Naval Station Norfolk. He served diligently and honorably for 30 years, rising to the rank of master chief petty officer, at one point holding the position of command master chief with VAW-126 (SEAHAWKS).
He was an avid tennis player and spent innumerable days playing and socializing with his friends at the tennis courts at JEB Little Creek. He also enjoyed travel and frequently visited his children and grandchildren in New England and California.
Along with Ms. Wendt and her family, he is survived by his three children, Ramon (Meghan) Marquez, Christina (Christopher) Hale, and Diana (Joshua) Peters. He was notably very fond of his six grandchildren: Graciela (13), Colette (13), Mateo (11), Adrian (8), Malcolm (5), and Leander (3).
Due to precautions taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, a celebration of his life and legacy will have to be delayed. If you would like to be updated directly regarding any events in his honor, please send a message to rrmalias-mcm@yahoo.com. To offer online condolences to the family and locate updated service information, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.