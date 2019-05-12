Marc A. Shook, 64, passed away May 8, 2019 at Wintergreen, VA. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA and was the son of the late Henry A. Shook and Phyllis S. Shook. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cynthia and his children Lindsay S. Braidwood and her husband Robb and M. Aden Shook Jr. and his wife Lauren. He has three grandchildren. Samuel G. Braidwood, Louella J. Braidwood and Quinby A. Braidwood. He is also survived by his younger sister Amy Perez and her husband Simon of Syracuse, NY.Marc graduated from Blue Ridge School in St. George, VA. He loved is time there and the â€˜Blue Ridge Boysâ€™ are some of his dearest friends. He attended the College of Boca Raton where he and Cynthia met. Upon returning from college he went to work with his father at S. L. Nusbaum, Norfolk, VA, in their shopping center division. Marc and Henry started their own company, Amy-Shu Properties in Virginia Beach. Marc loved the ocean and the mountains, spending his time between his homes on the Virginia Beach oceanfront and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Wintergreen. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach and the Princess Anne Country Club.A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 300 36th Street, Virginia Beach on Saturday, May 18th at 11 AM. Arrangements are handled by H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Memorial donations may be sent to Blue Ridge School, 237 Mayo Drive, St. George, VA 22953. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019