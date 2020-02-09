The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lafayette Shores Club House
1325 Norway Place
Norfolk, VA
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
Marca Lee Tucker Bannister


1940 - 2020
On Tuesday February 4th, 2020, Marca Lee Tucker- Bannister peacefully slipped away into the waiting arms of the lord. She leaves to cherish her 2 children, Dr. Michael L. Tucker (Delphine) and Cryshunda K. Tillery (Craig); her 3 grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and A'Chaunnie. Services include a meet and greet with the family Tuesday, February 11th from 5:00-8:00 PM, Lafayette Shores Club House 1325 Norway Place, Norfolk. Wednesday February 12th Public viewing from 1:00-6:00 PM at Graves Funeral Home. Thursday February 13th, Home going service at Saint Mark RZUA Church, Colonial Ave., Ghent, Norfolk, VA. Complete obituary can be viewed online. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020
