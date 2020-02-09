|
|
On Tuesday February 4th, 2020, Marca Lee Tucker- Bannister peacefully slipped away into the waiting arms of the lord. She leaves to cherish her 2 children, Dr. Michael L. Tucker (Delphine) and Cryshunda K. Tillery (Craig); her 3 grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and A'Chaunnie. Services include a meet and greet with the family Tuesday, February 11th from 5:00-8:00 PM, Lafayette Shores Club House 1325 Norway Place, Norfolk. Wednesday February 12th Public viewing from 1:00-6:00 PM at Graves Funeral Home. Thursday February 13th, Home going service at Saint Mark RZUA Church, Colonial Ave., Ghent, Norfolk, VA. Complete obituary can be viewed online. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020