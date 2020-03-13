|
|
Marcella Meenan Damweber, 86, born on September 13, 1933 in Derry, N. Ireland died on March 10, 2020. As the last of the Meenan clan, she is predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Lizzie Meenan and her 18 brothers and sisters as well as her many faithful adopted pets. She is survived by her 3 children, Louis Damweber (Robin), Colleen Zalewski (Michael) and Laura Baines (Michael) along with 8 grandchildren, Jason Damweber (Amanda), Nathan Damweber (Lindsey), Zachary Damweber (Rachel), Justin Damweber, Jacob Zalewski, Jeffrey Baines, Elizabeth Baines (Donald), Johnny Baines and 4 great grandchildren: Emmett, Quinn, Lucy and JP as well as her dearest friend, Kathleen Ladke.
As a gift to mankind, she left her body to Anatomical Gifts Registry for scientific/medical research and education. Cremains will be scattered at a later date. To her friends and family she would leave, as her last words, this Irish Blessing:
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
And rains fall soft upon the fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020