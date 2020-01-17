|
Marcellus C. Heath III, a resident of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born September 24, 1939 in Petersburg, VA, Marcellus was the only child of Marcellus C. Heath II and Arnita Harris Heath. He and his family were members of Gillfield Baptist Church. Marcellus graduated from Peabody High School in 1956. He attended Howard University prior to being drafted into the Army. Following an honorable discharge from the army, he resumed his educational studies at Virginia Union University. He was well known for his melodious tenor voice as a member of both university choirs.
Marcellus married Margo Walker at Gillfield Baptist Church on March 23, 1968. After their wedding they moved to Norfolk, VA where Marcellus began his career in employment services as the Associate Director of the Southeastern Tidewater Area Manpower Authority (STAMA). In February 1974, Margo and Marcellus gave birth to a daughter, Marnique Yvette Heath.
Marcellus was very active in cultural activities and organizations. He was on the board of the Virginia Symphony and served on the Azalea Festival committee. While at Virginia Union University, Marcellus became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He served as Basileus of the Lambda Omega Chapter from 1972-1975. He will forever be remembered for singing the solo portion of â€˜Omega Dear'.
Marcellus was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margo.
His memory will be cherished by his daughter Marnique Heath Robinson of Washington, DC (Kenyattah Robinson); his grandson, Markus Walker Heath Robinson; his aunt, Barbara Harris of Chester, VA; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren and friends.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Marcellus Heath III will be held at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk, VA on Saturday, January 18. The memorial service will begin at 11am and the celebration with music and tributes will begin at noon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Hale Funeral Home in Norfolk. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020