The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for March Cromuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

March "Jr." Cromuel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

March "Jr." Cromuel Obituary
March Cromuel, Jr., 82 passed from this life to eternal rest and reward on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, an angelic wife of 59 years, Ida Mae Cromuel. His six children, three sons, Vernon, Barrington and Ronald Cromuel and three daughters, Gloria Dilworth, Sharrel Cromuel-Bazemore and Cassandra Brooks. He was a devout member of New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. March gave his life to his family, the NAACP Chesapeake Chapter, the Chesapeake Chapter of the Norfolk State Alumni Association and to ensuring justice for all. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, February 18 at 11:00 am at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 17, from 1:00 - 8:00 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now