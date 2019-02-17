|
|
March Cromuel, Jr., 82 passed from this life to eternal rest and reward on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, an angelic wife of 59 years, Ida Mae Cromuel. His six children, three sons, Vernon, Barrington and Ronald Cromuel and three daughters, Gloria Dilworth, Sharrel Cromuel-Bazemore and Cassandra Brooks. He was a devout member of New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. March gave his life to his family, the NAACP Chesapeake Chapter, the Chesapeake Chapter of the Norfolk State Alumni Association and to ensuring justice for all. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, February 18 at 11:00 am at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 17, from 1:00 - 8:00 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019