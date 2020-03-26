|
Marcia Ann Flynn Kennedy, 74, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 21, 2020.
Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Frances Flynn. She was a Graphic Artist in the Tidewater area before retiring over 13 years ago.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Wallace C. Kennedy, Jr.; son, David H. Kennedy; and sister, Linda Cohan.
A private graveside service will be held. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020