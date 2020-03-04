The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Marcia Brown Young


1940 - 2020
Marcia Brown Young Obituary
Marcia Brown Young, of Chesapeake, VA, was called to her eternal home at her residence on February 28, 2020. She was born in Yale, VA on January 11, 1940 to the late Otis Brown and Isabelle Jones Brown. She attended Sussex County Training School, Waverly, VA. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and joined Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church, Yale, VA. In 2001, Mrs. Young joined Union Bethel Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA, where she served faithfully in several ministries. She loved the Lord, her church, her family and friends. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 121:1 and her favorite song was "I will lift up my eyes unto the hills." Left to cherish her memory are Husband, Rev. Edward Young; sons, Anthony (Tabitha) and Steven (Stacy); grandchildren, Corey, Talisa and Mia; sister, Juanita Taylor. A viewing will be at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA from 4-6pm, Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services for Marcia will be, 11:00am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Union Bethel Baptist Church, 1817 Jolliff Road, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
