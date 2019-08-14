The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Marcia S. Leahey Obituary
NORFOLK â€" Marcia S. Leahey, 68, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Elda Crawford Shapiro and Dave Shapiro. She was preceded in death by her brother, Marc Shapiro.

Marcia was a graduate of Granby High School, Class of 1969.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 48 years, Donald A. Leahey Jr; 2 sons, Donnie Leahey III and Donnie's girlfriend, Stevie of Norfolk and Sean Leahey and his wife, Jocelyn of Moseley, VA; and 3 grandchildren, Conor, Finn, and Cora Leahey.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. followed by a memorial celebration of her life at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Norfolk S.P.C.A., 916 Ballentine Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23504 or norfolkspca.com. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
