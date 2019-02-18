The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Marciana Fernandez Vidal, 99, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away February 15, 2019.Born in the Philippines she was a retired school Principal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Solomon Anapuen Vidal; a son, Alexander Vidal; and a daughter, Virginia Vidal.Left to cherish her memory: six daughters, Luzminda Parris, Florentino Sartain and husband, Robert, Zeniada Contado and husband, Ermie, Remedios Senense and husband, Eliseo, Miriam Vidal, and Myra Salome and husband, Elmer Macaraeg; a daughter-in-law, Carmelita Vidal; five sons, Herodutus Vidal and wife, Generosa, Jonathan Vidal and wife, Josifino, Melchor Vidal and wife, Marjorie, and Solomon Vidal, Jr., and wife, Bonita; numerous grandchildren, sisters and brothers.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2019
