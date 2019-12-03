|
Our dear friend, brother and uncle, Marcus Karl Koeniger, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Marcus was born in Orange, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John Crawford Koeniger and Martha Weimar Burger. He grew up in Short Hills, NJ and attended the Elwyn Institute. He moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1984 to live near his mother to whom he was devoted, and later he moved to The Talbot On Granby in Norfolk, in 2011, to live near his youngest sister, Susan Koeniger Pincus.
Recently featured in a "Resident Spotlight" at The Talbot, Marcus, being one of the younger residents, was considered an indispensable cog in the operation and daily life of this friendly retirement community. Marcus was always ready to help with anything that needed doing, such as setting up activities, helping in the office, and calling numbers for bingo. The consummate host, Marcus would make his rounds of the tables in the dining room to speak to each resident, calling each by name and inquiring about how they were doing. His favorite activities were horseshoes, cornhole, Mexican train dominoes, Wii bowling, and the group exercise classes. He also never failed to attend an ice cream social if he could help it.
In addition to activities at The Talbot, Marcus volunteered at The Norfolk Zoo and was an active and dedicated congregant of the Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he attended services regularly, participated in bible study and served as an usher. Marcus also loved sports. He particularly enjoyed following Major and Minor League Baseball and he loved to bowl. Marcus was a remarkable bowler and he especially enjoyed the friendship and comradery of his bowling team and league.
Marcus is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Margaret (Bambi) Koeniger of Summit, NJ, his sister and brother-in-law, Deanne and Dr. Thomas Spoor, of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Alex Pincus, of Norfolk, and his many loving nephews and nieces, J. Crawford Koeniger III (& Suzie), Cole S. Koeniger (& Sarah), Charlotte Koeniger Lee (& Dr. Patrick), Dr. Kristen Spoor (& Dr. Adam Hart), Erin Pincus, David Pincus and Anna-Britta Pincus.
The family invites friends to attend a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church on Newport Avenue in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hope House Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, providing services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes or apartments. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019