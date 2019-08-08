The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Bethany Bapt. Church
2587 Campostella Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
Mareo Bonatar Smith


1985 - 2019
Mareo Bonatar Smith Obituary
On 7/31/19, God sent His assigned angel to pick up Mareo and bring him home. He was born to Lorenzo A. Smith & Monique Breathwaite Billups (Patrick) on September 16, 1985. Mareo leaves to cherish his memories 2 sons: Jayden & Kameron Smith; 2 daughters: Lauren Smith & Kaiyah Jones; his beloved grandparents who raised him, Allen & Diane Smith; 4 brothers: Dujuan, Patrick, Phillip & Jarion; 3 sisters: Xavier, Andrea & Payton; grandparents: Sandra Breathwaite, Mr. & Mrs. Foster & Barbetta Breathwaite; aunts, great aunts, uncles, cousins, Pastor Cason & BBC, other relatives & friends.

A Homegoing Service will be held 11:30 am Fri. @ Bethany Bapt. Church; Ches. Viewing will be Thurs 5-7pm @ Fitchett-Mann FS; 1146 Rodgers St, Ches.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019
