Margaret Ann Kuhlman, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in Chesapeake to the late Johnnie and Oneida Hollomon. She retired from A&P Grocery Stores and worked for Kuhlman Electric. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Kuhlman, and a brother, Roy Wilder.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore David Kuhlman; four sons, David Kuhlman and wife Kasha, Ronnie Mann and wife Shannon, Patrick Kuhlman and wife Elizabeth, and Eddie Kuhlman and wife Lydia; a daughter, Karen Kuhlman; a sister, Judy Barnes; ten grandchildren, Amber, Kelly, Aaron, Taylor, Alex, Shelby, Madison, Payden, Liam, Lyla; and several great grandchildren, as well as many well-loved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turning Point Ministries, Dr. David Jeremiah at davidjeremiah.orgwww.SturtevantFuneralHome.com