Margaret, 90, was an extraordinary angel who entered the gates of Heaven on November 21, 2019 at her residence, with her daughter Gail, faithful cat Thomas and Pat Roberts by her side.
Preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and William Hatter and husband, Kenneth Paul Allen.
Survived by daughter, Gail Allen and brother, Dan Hatter.
A graveside service will be held 11am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park by Rev. Libby Rollins.
Gail would like to express her sincere appreciation of love and support given her by her sisters Connie Jennette and Pat Roberts during this difficult time and also for the care and support from MEDI Home Health HOSPICE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry or General Fund of Lynnhaven Presbyterrian Church, 136 S. Lynnhaven Road, Va. Beach, Va. 23452, where Margaret was a member since 1950. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019