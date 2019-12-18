|
Margaret Angela Goodbread (Peggy), 88 of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away after a short illness on Friday December 13, 2019.
Born, the youngest of six children of Italian immigrants on August 13, 1931 in Newburgh, NY. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1949 and attended nursing school to become an LPN. After many years of devoted nursing and raising five children, she returned to school and graduated from Old Dominion University, in 1985 and became a Registered Nurse. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity.
She was employed by DePaul Hospital for many years both as a floor nurse and as an administrator where she proved her devotion to those in need earning her many lifelong friends. She kept up her nursing skills and license long after her retirement in order to provide care to those in need. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Michael P. Ciaffone and Josephine Ciaffone, her husband of 51 years, Calvin Roger Goodbread, retired USN, her siblings, Louis Ciaffone, Anthony Ciaffone, Laura Bronk, Betty Alfano and Mary Burnett.
She is survived by her children Gary L. Goodbread, Barbara J. Jones (Tim), Jay M. Goodbread (Ginny), Greg Goodbread and Gina M. Bennett (Mark), along with her seven grandchildren Sandi, Carson, Rachel, Marshall, Ella, Dylan and Erin and three great grandchildren, Calvin, Darby and Lorna and a host of devoted nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 1457 Independence Blvd on Friday December 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday December 21, 2019 at noon, followed by a burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia.
Condolences can be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. In lieu of flowers donations in can be made in Peggy's honor to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019