Margaret Ann Frenzer, 91, passed away on August 30, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA, was the daughter of the late John and Florence Quinn, and was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She was a previous member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and currently a member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Frenzer, a daughter, Ann Frenzer, and a sister, Jean Miano. She retired from Pender and Coward Law Firm. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed.
She was a kind and gentle soul with a quiet strength that inspired her family and all whom she met. Survivors include her four children, Pat Gildersleeve, Peggy Horton, James Frenzer, and John Frenzer, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank her friends and the caring staff at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community where she resided.
The family will have a viewing and visitation on Tuesday September 3, 2019 starting at 2:00 PM in Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Ave in Virginia Beach with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 3:00 PM. Interment will take place Wednesday in Princess Anne Memorial Park at 10:00 AM. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
