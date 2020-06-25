Margaret Ann Harrell, 80, died June 23, 2020. Margaret was born to the late Roy Monicure and Evelyn Craig Tadlock on Christmas Day, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia. Although Margaret pursued many interests, she was most proud of the family that she raised alongside her loving husband, William Marshall Harrell. In addition to spending quality time with her family, Margaret enjoyed boating, shopping, sightseeing, attending church, and cheering for her grandkids' sports teams. She left us with so many wonderful memories, each of which we will treasure until we are reunited again.



During the summer, she loved to vacation at White Lake in North Carolina and Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks. She also enjoyed hiking along the trails of Shenandoah National Park in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Many of these traditions will continue to live on in our families. Even though our mother's humble spirit has left this earth, she will remain in our hearts forever.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, William M Harrell Jr, (Paula) of Kill Devil Hills, Virginia Anderson (Kevin) of Chesapeake, Andrew David Harrell (Amy) of Kill Devil Hills, and Christopher Matthew Harrell (Ami) of Chesapeake, lifelong friend, David Hauer, of Portsmouth, Virginia, grandchildren, Amanda Stair, Ashleigh Oakley, Brian Anderson, David Anderson, Andy Harrell Jr, Ava Harrell, Chris Harrell II, Katilyn Harrell, and Matthew Harrell, and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Addison, and Aidan Stair, and Alijah Oakley.



The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 27th at 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. and burial at 3:00 at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, located at 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. In honor of Margaret's memory, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.



