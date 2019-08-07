The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Redeemer Church
508 N. Centerville Turnpike
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Long Island National Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Margaret Ann Herbst Obituary
Margaret Ann Herbst, 90, passed away August 5, 2019. Margaret was born in New York, New York and resided in Chesapeake for the last 13 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mike; son, Michael; granddaughter, Lori; and son-in-laws, John and James. She was a longtime Christian and active member of Redeemer Church, Chesapeake.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Maureen Donnelly, Cathy Meder, and James Herbst (Sharon). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren (Heather, Larry, Susan, Lisa, Michelle, Christine, Brittany, Shayna, Jimmy, Samantha, Samuel, Justin, and Chris) and 11 great grandchildren (Dominique, Francesco, Michael, Sage, Rory, Aiden, Breanna, Thomas, Connor, Brock, and Logan) and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Redeemer Church, 508 N. Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake with Pastor Chip Parker officiating. She will be laid to rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019
