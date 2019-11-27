|
PORTSMOUTH- Margaret Howell, 72, left us on November 15, 2019. A native of Petoskey, MI, she was a retired real estate agent & worked for years after at Wal-mart Superstore. She inspired many people with her journey here on Earth & reminded us all how strong we could be when that was our only option. She touched many peoples' lives with her wit, charm, & straightforward nature.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Howell; granddaughter, Aria Reynolds; sister, Mary Thompson; three brothers, Milford Howell Jr., Robert Howell & Herb Howell; and several amazing nieces & nephews, including Tracy Howell, Kristin Souder & Justin Sachs. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the offices of Dr. S. Samms & Dr. D. Atienza.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Updates to follow. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019