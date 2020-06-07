Margaret Ann Lankford, 89, formerly of Chesapeake, passed away on May 29, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, FL. She was born in Richmond, VA to the late Ruth and Smith Williams. Margaret was a long-time member of Rosemont Christian Church. She greatly enjoyed volunteering her time to several organizations including Project Lifesaver International and Chesapeake General Hospital Auxiliary. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother; her family meant everything to her. She was always there when her family and friends needed her. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Forrest G. Lankford.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jean O'Neal Saunders (Gene) of FL., grandchildren, Walter W. Bank, IV (Laura) and Daryl Gene Bank; 5 great grandchildren, Ragan Bank, Chelsae Mattox (Ben), Mason Bank, Jackson Bank and Vivian Bank; and 2 great great grandchildren, Aiden and Sophia Maddox.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5-7:00 PM, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Project Lifesaver. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.