Margaret Ann "Granny" Slagle passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at home in Chesapeake, VA. Margaret was born on March 26th, 1938 in Naylor, Missouri to the late Owen Charles "Hoss" Robb and Edna Marie Woolard "Ennie" Robb. She was predeceased by her husband Loren Deem Slagle. Brothers, Ronnie Owen and Donald Joe Robb. Survived by her Aunts, Kathleen Marie "Tot" Woolard and Lora E. Woolard. Sisters, Nola Marie "Ree Ree" and husband Leahman Lester Whelchel and Kathy Lorene Dale. Children, Kay Marie and husband Michael James Stewart, Joe Owen and wife Tara Tamar, Lori Slagle and husband Brad Alan Harris. Grandchildren, Kelly Marie, Catelyn Dayne and husband Steven Christopher Whaley, Jacob Alexander, Samuel Owen, Zachary Owen, Kathleen Marie, and Jack Tyler. Great Grandchildren, Selena Marie, Addisan Rae, and Owen Levi.
Margaret retired from the Chesapeake Public Schools, May 8th, 1997. She loved and lived for the Lord, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and chocolate. She was an avid sports fan of all sports but especially the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. She was a member of the Lord's church and assembled at the Chesapeake church of Christ at 1020 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322 where the service in her memory will be held at 1:00 PM, March 13th, 2020.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2020