Margaret Anna Galotti


1953 - 2020
Margaret Anna Galotti Obituary
Margaret Anna Galotti, 66, was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday March 20, 2020. Margaret was originally from Madrid, New York, but a long time resident of Virginia. She was a dedicated employee of Norfolk State University for many years.

Margaret was pre-deceased by her parents, Mary Ellen and Cornelius Trombley; Jeff Cross (partner); Joellen Margaret Quanty (daughter); Nicholas Alex Galotti (son). Margaret was a proud "Nee-Pop" to Caidyn Harper Quanty and Savannah Diane Quanty (grand-daughters). Margaret leaves behind her many childhood memories and "happy thoughts" to her siblings Theresa Dumas, Elaine Tyndall, and William Trombley of northern New York.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate to Margaret's estate for a tribute bench at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
