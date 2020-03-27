|
Margaret Anna Galotti, 66, was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday March 20, 2020. Margaret was originally from Madrid, New York, but a long time resident of Virginia. She was a dedicated employee of Norfolk State University for many years.
Margaret was pre-deceased by her parents, Mary Ellen and Cornelius Trombley; Jeff Cross (partner); Joellen Margaret Quanty (daughter); Nicholas Alex Galotti (son). Margaret was a proud "Nee-Pop" to Caidyn Harper Quanty and Savannah Diane Quanty (grand-daughters). Margaret leaves behind her many childhood memories and "happy thoughts" to her siblings Theresa Dumas, Elaine Tyndall, and William Trombley of northern New York.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate to Margaret's estate for a tribute bench at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020