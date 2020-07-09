Margaret Anna Marshall, 97, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1922 in Norfolk, VA to the late Bertram and Charlotte Hingerty. She was salutatorian of Windsor High School Class of 1940. She worked as a secretary for VDOT from 1948 and retired in the earlyÂ 1980s. She also handled the business of two farms. She volunteered for theÂ Meals on Wheels program and enjoyed watching footballÂ and college basketball. She was a member of Windsor Congregational Christian Church. Margaret Anna is survived by her sons, Kenneth Shirel Marshall and Bertram Chester Marshall. Margaret Anna's graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020 in Windsor Cemetery with Rev. R. Samuel Askew officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
