1/1
Margaret Anna Marshall
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Anna Marshall, 97, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1922 in Norfolk, VA to the late Bertram and Charlotte Hingerty. She was salutatorian of Windsor High School Class of 1940. She worked as a secretary for VDOT from 1948 and retired in the earlyÂ 1980s. She also handled the business of two farms. She volunteered for theÂ Meals on Wheels program and enjoyed watching footballÂ and college basketball. She was a member of Windsor Congregational Christian Church. Margaret Anna is survived by her sons, Kenneth Shirel Marshall and Bertram Chester Marshall. Margaret Anna's graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020 in Windsor Cemetery with Rev. R. Samuel Askew officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Windsor Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved