Margaret "Madge" (Pellagrino) Bates, 95! of Va Beach, passed away in her home on Nov. 21 2019 holding the hand of her daughter as the Rosary was recited. She truly lived by the golden rule and was a wonderful wife, mother, mommom, aunt and friend. Mom was born on Nov 17 1924 in Philadelphia. She had 2 brothers (1 died young) and 5 sisters (1 died as infant) all preceded her in death.
Madge was married to Newton Bates for 45 years before his passing in 1992. Her great pleasure was attending the USS Sepulga Ship reunion.
Margaret Bates is survived by 4 children, Bill, Gary and Ronnie Bates and Theresa "Tracy" (Bates) Howland, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grand children (2 due in 2020)
Madge was a fun loving person and was always ready for a party, so with that spirit, we will be having a celebration of life on Jan 25 2020 at her home in Va Beach.
She was cremated on Nov. 25th. and will be buried with our father. A formal graveside funeral will be held at a future date determined by Arlington National Cemetery. We want to thank our family and friends for all the love and support you have shown thru this difficult time.
Blessed are they who mourn, they will be comforted.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019