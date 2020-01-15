|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Bloxom Verville passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Saturday night January 11, 2020 from complications because of pneumonia.
Peggy was born in Makemie Park, VA (Eastern Shore) on November 22, 1938 to parents Frank Fletcher and Eula Riggin Bloxom. She graduated from Atlantic High School, attended Mary Washington College, and was a graduate from Strayer Business School in Washington DC. She served as a federal employee for the Dept. of Agriculture, Defense Communication Agency, and National Communications Service before retiring to become a homemaker.
In 1959, Peggy married Wade Gordon Massey (deceased), and became the beloved mother of her 2 children: Glenn Frank Massey of Chesterfield, VA, and Valerie Massey Hoey of Virginia Beach. In 1974 she married George Henry Verville (deceased). She's survived by her 2 children, their spouses Clyde "Cappy" Hoey and Sukontar Massey, and her 4 precious grandchildren: Megan Hoey, Dylan Hoey, Logan Hoey, and Aphisit Massey.
Peggy lived in Arlington, VA for 37 years, and served many roles as a member of Arlington Forest United Methodist Church including Administrative and Chairperson of many groups. She was also very active in her children's various PTA's throughout their entire school careers. Another role she was proud to serve was on the Council of the Job's Daughters Organization for her daughter.
Upon moving to Virginia Beach in 1996, she became a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. She attended the Agape Sunday School Class and served on the Worship Committee and as a Teller. Peggy also volunteered at the Potters House and the Meals on Wheels program.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted on Friday January 17, 2020 in Virginia Beach United Methodist Church at 3:00 pm with reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, it's Peggy's wish to have donations made to The Potter's House of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. Donations made through the church should specifically be designated to The Potter's House. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020