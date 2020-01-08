|
|
Margaret C. Bruce, 95, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1924 to the late Julie C. and Vives B. Lemmon in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Herbert Gerlach; her last husband William B. Bruce; sister Julie Gaudin; sister Dorothy Upton and brother Mike Lemmon.
She is survived by her son Carl J. Gerlach; daughter Cynthia A. Tarbutton; son Robert J. Gerlach; eight grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She retired from the federal government as a Computer Assistant.
A Mass will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:00a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach VA with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Internment will follow at Hampton National Cemetery, Hampton, VA. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuenralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020