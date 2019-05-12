|
Margaret Cartwright, 88, while surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019.Margaret was a lifelong residence of Virginia Beach. She loved to spend time in the Outer Banks, on the beach and with her family.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Walter James Cartwright.Left to cherish her loving memory is her daughter, Carol & husband Chester Eason; grandsons, Christopher & wife Gina and Derek Eason & fiancÃ© Brittany; great-granddaughter Sofia Eason.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 @ 11:00 AM at Charity United Methodist Cemetery (4080 Charity Neck Rd, 23457).Condolences can be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019