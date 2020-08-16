Margaret Caroline Stowell, 78, of Chesapeake, VA passed into the arms of her loving savior on August 13, 2020. Caroline was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 30, 1942 to the late Edwin and Margaret Meadows and had two brothers, Harris and Fred.
Caroline earned her Bachelor's degree from Campbell College and worked as a teacher and civil servant. She was tremendously creative and enjoyed writing and meticulously decorating her home with her "special finds". She loved animals and found great pleasure in her pet dogs that she rescued from shelters.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jennifer Daniel (Chris) and grandson Colby.
