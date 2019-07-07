Margaret Elizabeth Chaplin, better known as Betty or Mimi, passed peacefully in her sleep and went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019. Betty was born in Brewer, ME to Helen and James Richard Ambrose on January 18, 1924. She earned her B.S. degree from the University of Maine in Medical Technology. She is most remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. In retirement, she and her husband, Bob, enjoyed travelling the world. At age 60, she also took up painting and joined an Art League near her home. Her watercolors of flowers and scenic views were both beautiful and valued; she sold many over the years. In her spare time, you could frequently find her on the Whispering Pines golf course, and, in her later years, setting up the ball for a better shot. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Rogers Chaplin. She is survived by her children, Mark (Jesse) Chaplin (Vermont), Steve (Sue) Chaplin (Richmond), Nancy (Sam) Garrett (Va. Beach) and Laurie (Jim) Bentsen (Minnesota) and by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Please see www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com for funeral service information. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019