Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Margaret Crowder Schlegel
Margaret C. Schlegel, age 70, was called home to be with her Lord on January 3, 2020.

Margaret's life was rich with precious family, faithful friends, and many blessings from her Lord Jesus.

A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at the Altmeyer Funeral Home, located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue who will be caring for her precious Gracie by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 24, 2020
