The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Loftis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dorthea Loftis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Dorthea Loftis Obituary
Margaret Dorthea Loftis, 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Holden, Massachusetts. She is survived by her brother, Fred H. Hahl, and her niece, Mitsn M. Nelms.

Margaret was born on October 12th 1927 to John and Anna Hahl in Elmlohe Germany. She grew up in Woodhaven, Queens and graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School. She married Arthur Wayland "Bill" Loftis, retired Navy, and settled in Virginia Beach in the 1960s.

She retired from the insurance industry as a Customer Service Representative. Her love for animals and happy disposition were well known. She will be missed by her family and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to ASPCA www.aspca.org/donate To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -