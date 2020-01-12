|
|
Margaret Dorthea Loftis, 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Holden, Massachusetts. She is survived by her brother, Fred H. Hahl, and her niece, Mitsn M. Nelms.
Margaret was born on October 12th 1927 to John and Anna Hahl in Elmlohe Germany. She grew up in Woodhaven, Queens and graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School. She married Arthur Wayland "Bill" Loftis, retired Navy, and settled in Virginia Beach in the 1960s.
She retired from the insurance industry as a Customer Service Representative. Her love for animals and happy disposition were well known. She will be missed by her family and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to ASPCA www.aspca.org/donate To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020