There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved. Margaret embodied this type of happiness. She loved fully and was fully loved. Margaret Doyle Thomas, 98, passed away quietly on the morning of September 13, 2020 in her beloved home.
She was born in Seven Mile Ford, Va. to the late James and Carrie Doyle. Margaret was a devoted military wife, married to Naval aviator Creed C Thomas, U.S.N. retired. Together they raised 3 children. She was an active member of her church, St. John United Methodist Church, loved walking in the gardens and watching birds. Margaret is survived by two of her children and their spouses, Stephen and Rustie Thomas, and Debra and Stanley Wilson; 5 grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great granddaughters; her sister, Mary Stinson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Captain Creed Cox Thomas, their daughter, Linda, and 3 of Margaret's siblings.
Margaret was an incredible woman and will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18th in the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org
).