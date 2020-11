Margaret Drennen, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.She is survived by husband of 47 years Lawrence M. Drennen Sr, son Lawrence Drennen Jr, and daughter Jessica Drennen, daughter in law Melanie Drennen and daughter from another mother Becky Head. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren (Maiya Pickford, Elizabeth Tayo, Naomi Drennen, Joseph Drennen, Noah Drennen, Isaac Drennen, Olivia Drennen, Samuel Drennen, Ezekiel Drennen, and Zoe Drennen). 1 great grandchild (Ellie Pickford).She loved football, music, movies, Christmas, Coors Light beer, sitting on her back porch smoking her cigarette and drinking black coffee. She was a CNA for several years, but her family was always priority. Family was the most important, and she always made people feel welcome no matter who they were.Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com