Margaret "Peggy" Dumire Sullivan of Suffolk, Virginia passed away on October 30, 2020. She was a daughter of Albert and Evelyn Dumire.
She was predeceased by both her loving husband Charles "Charlie" Sullivan and her sister Mary Dumire. Peggy is survived by her two children, Matthew and Amanda; her brother Albert Dumire; sister Patricia (Lonnie) Dumire; and three loving granddaughters: Adriana, Lyla, and Sophia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
