Margaret Ellen Worst, 83, passed away on October 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Friday October 23, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Full obituary and online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com