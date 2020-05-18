Margaret Elkins Vadersen
Margaret Elkins Vadersen, 95, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born in Chatham County, NC to the late Tatum and Alma Elkins. She is also predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Vadersen, and a daughter, Karen Mintz.

Margaret was a member of Kings Grant Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. She worked for the Medical Society of Virginia.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jill V. McNulty (Neal), Julia L. Vadersen, Gary R. Vadersen (Nancy) and Mark S. Vadersen; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; along with extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kings Grant Presbyterian Church. Updated service information and condolences can be offered at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
May 17, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
May 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mrs. Vadersen's passing. She lived a long life surrounded by a large loving family. Sending you a BIG HUG from the Outer Banks. Your friend, Ronnie Hudgins
Ronnie Hudgins
Friend
