Margaret Elkins Vadersen, 95, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born in Chatham County, NC to the late Tatum and Alma Elkins. She is also predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Vadersen, and a daughter, Karen Mintz.Margaret was a member of Kings Grant Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. She worked for the Medical Society of Virginia.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jill V. McNulty (Neal), Julia L. Vadersen, Gary R. Vadersen (Nancy) and Mark S. Vadersen; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; along with extended family and friends.A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kings Grant Presbyterian Church. Updated service information and condolences can be offered at: