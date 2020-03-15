Home

Margaret Ellen Heim

Margaret Ellen Heim Obituary
Margaret Ellen Heim, 68, ran with open arms to the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1951 in Weiser, Idaho. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. She is survived by two sisters, three children, and eight grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 1265 Sandbridge Rd in Virginia Beach, VA. Family requests that attendees wear celebratory clothing in vibrant colors in memory of her radiant spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to pinministry.org or samaritanhouseva.org. Condolences may be shared at [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
